Krall, Alfred
Feb 26, 1927 - Apr 6, 2019
Alfred Henry Krall, (92), died in Lakewood Ranch, Florida on April 6, 2019. He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania to Mayme (Krumbine) and Harvey Alfred Krall. He graduated from Mercer High School in 1945 and held a BS in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (1951) and an MBA from Wayne State University.
Predeceasing him were his parents, wife Janet (Sears), sibling, Robert P Krall, MD of Eldred, Pennsylvania. Surviving are his wife, Mildred (Gross), for many years owner of Mimi's Petite Boutique women's wear in Sarasota, his daughter Mary (Nigel Pilling) and son Alfred H Jr, PhD (Kristina Dimova), and his granddaughters Genevieve Claire and Isabel Sears Cenower.
He was a veteran and an ROTC Cadet Captain having served a two-year tour of duty. He served one year in Korea as the Class II & IV Quartermaster supply officer of the 40th Infantry Division, first lieutenant.
In 1953 he joined International Salt Company, (AKZO NOBEL). He retired in 1988 with the title Director of Corporate Services and Assistant Secretary and held a variety of responsibilities over his 35-year career. After retirement, he moved to Nokomis, Florida. He and Mildred have been residents of Lakewood Ranch since 2004.
Inurnment will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette, Pennsylvania.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2019