Alfred Richard Sefton
1936 - 2020
Sefton, Alfred Richard
Aug 11, 1936 - Sep 3, 2020
Alfred Richard Sefton, formerly of Sarasota, died Sep. 3 at Treasure Coast Hospice House in Fort Pierce, Fla. He was 84.
He was born Aug. 11, 1936, in Waukegan, Ill., the son of Alfred Sefton and Norma Jean Marie (Sahlberg) Sefton. Al graduated from Waukegan Township High School in 1954. He married Chandra Simpson in 1959 in Chicago; they divorced in 1987.
Al served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 to 1959, rising to the rank of sergeant. He worked as an aircraft hydraulic tech in the Marine Attack Squadron in areas including Japan and the Philippines. He remained active in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves until 1963.
Al was a lifelong member of the Waukegan Masonic Lodge No. 78, rising to the top Master Mason, or Third-Degree Mason, in July 1971. He was also a past member of the North Shore Club of Printing House Craftsman. Al worked at Nosco, Inc., in North Chicago, Ill., for 43 years before retiring to Sarasota, Fla., in the 1990s. He moved to Port St. Lucie, Fla., in 2019 to be closer to his son.
Al's interests included flying and boating. Al was honored as the first lifetime member of the Sarasota Model Yacht Club in 2019. He received the club's highest honor, the Commodore's Award, in 2005 and 2012, for his 23 years of devoted service to the organization.
Survivors include three children, Dru Sefton (Andy Savoie), Washington, D.C.; Adam Sefton, Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and Paige Sefton (Chris Manning), Kenosha, Wisc.; granddaughter Norah Sefton Manning, Kenosha; and sister Jill Dewees (the late Barney Dewees), Sarasota, Fla. Former wife Chandra also survives.
The family suggests memorial donations to Marine Toys for Tots.




Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
7 entries
September 14, 2020
Chandra and family members...so sorry to hear of Als passing..he was a good man..Father and Grandfather and you can all be proud of him..justfiably so
Bill Pitts Sr.
Acquaintance
September 13, 2020
We worked together many years both as partners and FRIENDS. We were also brother MARINES. SEMPER FI
RICHARD PAVLICK
Friend
September 13, 2020
Many fond memories of the Sefton family from our years at the Waukegan Harbor. My parents were friends of the senior Sefton's. RIP Al.
Marcia Renick Botsford
Acquaintance
September 12, 2020
so sorry for your loss Chandra and family
william pitts sr.
Friend
September 12, 2020
Jill, I'm so sorry to read about Al's passing. Lots of memories growing up in the old neighborhood. You and your entire family have my deepest sympathy.
Shirley (Hall) Hill
Neighbor
September 11, 2020
In all my life,one of the finest people, in all respects, I have ever known. I will miss him for the rest of my days.
Leslie A. Morris, Jr.
Friend
September 11, 2020
Adam and family, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
charles sapp
Friend
