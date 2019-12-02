|
Jones, Alfred W.
August 17, 1927 - November 26, 2019
Captain Alfred W. Jones died suddenly at home on November 26, 2019.
Captain Jones was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, graduated from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Tufts University College of Engineering, and after 31 years, retired from the Naval Reserve with the rank of Captain. He served on active duty during the Korean Conflict. In the Reserves, he served primarily in the surface program where he had command of a reserve training ship and was assigned command of the Reserve Mine Division 21. He also retired from the Micro Switch Division of Honeywell.
Fred and his wife, Jackie, discovered the American 6 wicket game of croquet in 1988 in Newport, RI. He became intimately involved with the United States Croquet Association (USCA), became a championship player, winning many tournaments, and spent much of his senior life teaching and promoting the sport he loved. He became involved in the management of the USCA organization and also was the director of many tournaments locally and across the US and Canada.
Fred and Jackie were the founders of the Sarasota County Croquet Club, and moved the club from Sarasota to Venice in 2004, partnering with the city and county to establish one of the finest croquet facilities in the U.S. The SCCC is the largest municipal croquet club in the US with 6 tournament quality lawns and over 200 members. Fred maintained a strong presence in the sport, competing in many tournaments and winning or placing in many. He was certified by USCA as a National Instructor and a National Referee. He was inducted into the United States Croquet Association Hall of Fame in 2005.
Survived by wife, Jackie Jones, Venice, Fl, daughter, Joyce Jones, Palm Coast, FL, stepchildren, John Fucile, Spartanburg, SC, Pamela McLaughlin, Middletown, RI, Ed Fucile, Portsmouth, RI, Maureen Behrns, Plymouth, MN, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Marilyn Scowcroft and daughter, Sheryl Jones.
A memorial service will be held at St. Marks' Episcopal Church in Venice on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1 pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019