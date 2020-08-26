Angela, Algeri

Jul 22, 1936 - Aug 15,2020

Angela "Angel" Algeri, 84, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on August 15th, 2020.

Angel was born on July 22, 1936 as Angela Penio, and raised by her mother Rose Takessian and stepfather Roland Takessian of Boston, Ma. She was very happily married to the love of her life, James Algeri living in Walpole, Ma, during their life together.

Angel attended Arlington High School, graduated from Lasell College with a marketing degree, and lived in the Boston area most of her life. She began her career in fashion retail at Grover Cronin in Waltham, Ma, and rose to success traveling the world as a buyer for Torraines International and the TJ Maxx Corp. At the pinnacle of her career, she established her own accessories company, David Banash & Son, Inc., and served as president until she retired.

Angel embraced her Italian heritage, speaking fluent Italian, and traveled to Italy many times for work and pleasure.

She was very active in the Sarasota and Bradenton communities and was an avid supporter of the Sarasota Orchestra and the Sarasota Italian Cultural Events Club, serving as President from 2005-2013. She was instrumental in revitalizing this organization, adding many creative events. She was a valued volunteer for the Sarasota Community TV Show, organizing and scheduling speakers and featured guests. She was a supporter and mentor to the Big Brothers, Big Sisters organization, serving on the Board. She was an avid sports fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, watching games on Sunday at her favorite local bar.

Angel was predeceased by her parents, her husband and best friends Florence and Charlie Kuzujian. She was devoted to family and will be sorely missed by her sister in law, Josephine Girolamo, nephew James Girolamo, niece Particia Ellisor, cousins, Linwood and Caron Staples and Family, Robert English, Ronald and Daria Whitaker and Family, Steven Pelleriti and Vincent Pelleriti, her "niece" Lorraine and her husband Rich Slifer and Family, her Godson David Pallone and his partner Keith Humble, and many other family members. And, especially by her closest friends Charlie and Rosalie Peirce, Joanne Harrington and Ann Muzzillo.

A private service will be held in her honor.



