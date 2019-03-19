|
|
Dallas, Alice
Nov 12, 1934 - Mar 10, 2019
Alice Dallas of Venice, Fl passed away peacefully on March 10th with her family by her side. Alice was originally from Elizabeth, NJ and moved to Venice in 1974. She was a proud council member of the Venice Elks (Does), and a member of the American Legion, Venice Moose, and the VFW. Alice retired from Mission Valley Country Club where she waitressed for over 20 years. Alice truly loved the venice area and will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Alice is survived by her daughter Debora Yonat, son Christopher Yonat, and daughter in law Pennapa Ritthisong Yonat. We will always carry our moms memory in our hearts and thoughts. Rest in peace mom.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 24, 2019