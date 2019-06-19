Home

Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Providence MB Church
501 11th St Dr.
West Palmetto, FL
View Map
1938 - 2019
Alice Felton Obituary
Felton, Alice
Oct 9, 1938 - Jun 17, 2019
Alice Felton, 80, of Bradenton, FL, died on Jun 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, Jun 21, 2019, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St, West Palmetto, FL. Services will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, jun 22, 2019 at Providence MB Church, 501 11th St Dr., West Palmetto, FL. With interment to follow in Palmetto, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 19 to June 20, 2019
