More Obituaries for Alice Trumpy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Jean (Mosley) Trumpy


1930 - 2019
Alice Jean (Mosley) Trumpy Obituary
Trumpy (Mosley), Alice Jean
Feb 4, 1930 - Aug 15, 2019
Alice passed away Thursday, August 15, at her home in Nokomis, Florida at the age of 89. She is survived by her husband, Robert C. Trumpy, also of Nokomis. She is survived by her six sons: Robert Lay (Phyllis) of Stow, OH; Dennis Lay of New Port Ritchie, FL; Randall Lay (Linda) of Fort Mill, SC; Keith Lay (Joy) of Oviedo, FL; Kevin Lay or Portland, OR; Brad Lay (Karen) of Doylestown, OH; ten grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Alice was born February 4, 1930 to Carlo Leon Mosley and Mary Elizabeth Mosley (Bargo) and raised in Sherman, Ohio with siblings Dorothy, Carl, Harold, and Delores. She graduated from Norton High School in 1947. A long time resident of Wadsworth, Alice worked for and retired from Myers Industries (Akro-Mills & Myers Wadsworth). She moved to Florida in 1999.
Alice was a very talented wood carver and artist. She also loved to dance and sing - with a gifted voice. She loved music and musicals, especially "The King and I." She loved big band, jazz, and classical music.
She will always be with us: In every musical note and artists stroke; in every flower, birdsong, and butterfly. In every raindrop, in every cloud, in every sunrise, sunset, gentle breeze, ocean wave. In every star in the starlit night, She will always be with us.
From WB Yeats: "There are no strangers here; only friends you haven't yet met." That is how Alice Jean saw the world. Open arms, open heart, open mind. She exemplified kindness, courage, compassion, and incredible strength and patience raising her six sons. She taught empathy and "The Golden Rule."
Above all else, she taught us love. That nothing is more powerful than love.
There will be a memorial service celebrating Alice's life on November 24, 2019 at 2PM at The Venice Church of Christ, 620 Shamrock Boulevard, Venice, FL 34293.
Or you can smile at someone you love in her honor.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019
