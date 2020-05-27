Or Copy this URL to Share

Klenke, Alice M

Feb 14, 1936 - May 24, 2020

Alice M Klenke, 84, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 24, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on 06/05/2020 at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.



