Alice M. Klenke
1936 - 2020-05-24
Klenke, Alice M
Feb 14, 1936 - May 24, 2020
Alice M Klenke, 84, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 24, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on 06/05/2020 at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
