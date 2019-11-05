|
Maas, Alice
May 1,1925 - Oct. 29, 2019
Alice Maas, age 94, of Sarasota, passed away on Oct. 29. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Maas, and her brother Robert Earnheart. She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Brian) and nephews Bruce Earnheart and Roger (Kim) Earnheart. Alice spent many years teaching elementary school, and enjoyed reading, and writing short stories and articles for magazines. She was a long-time member of Grace Baptist church, and in recent years attended services at Sunnyside Village, where she resided. A memorial service will be held Mon., Nov. 11 at Sunnyside Chapel at 3:30 PM. The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Ricky Wiseman, and the caring staff at Sunnyside. Please consider a donation to Sunnyside Foundation, or a , in lieu of flowers.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019