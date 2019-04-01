|
Atkins, Alice Marie Chase
March 25, 1944 - March 31, 2019
Alice Marie Chase Atkins from Enfield, NH was "Promoted to Glory" on March 31, 2019 at age 75. She was born in Hibbing, Minnesota to Salvation Army Majors Leslie and Pearl Chase on March 25, 1944. After graduating from Fargo, North Dakota High School she then completed Registered Nurse training at Methodist-Kahler Nursing School in Rochester, Minnesota. She married Thomas Atkins of Laredo, Texas who became a Presbyterian pastor and career chaplain in the United States Navy. Alice received her B.S. degree from Eastern Connecticut State University and Master of Science in Nursing degree from Yale University. She was a Certified Clinical Specialist in Adult, Adolescent and Child Psychiatry. Throughout her husband's many moves in the Navy to England, Italy, Hawaii, both U.S. coasts, and subsequent civilian ministries in Sarasota, Florida and Houston, Texas, she very successfully pursued her career in nursing, culminating as an AIDS/HIV researcher while persuing post-graduate studies at UCLA. She is survived by her husband, the Reverend Thomas Atkins, Captain, CHC, USN, of Enfield; daughters: Lisa Marie Arroyo of Enfield NH, Lori Ann Meyers of Hanover NH, and Leslie Pearl Atkins of Wiesbaden, Germany; six grandchildren: Danny and Zachary Cassou, Evelyn and Nelson Jr. Arroyo; Marissa and Evan Meyers; sons-in-law: Nelson Arroyo Sr., Dr. Timothy Meyers, and daughter-in-law Kathy McBurney. A memorial service is planned for May 26, 2019, Sunday, at Community Lutheran Church, Enfield, NH at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019