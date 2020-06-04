Alice N. Smith
1935 - 2020
Smith, Alice N.
Feb 9, 1935 - Jun 1, 2020
Alice N. Smith of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1 at the age of 85. She was born February 9, 1935. Alice graduated from Brandon High School in 1953. She worked as a waitress for many years at Maas Brothers and Macy's restaurants.
Alice is survived by her children Debra Schrock, Donna Legg, and Steve Legg (Debbie), seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, sister-in-law Pearl Smith and her many nieces and nephews who all will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Estelle Smith, sisters Evelyn Huston and Liz Messenger, and brothers Bob Smith and James JH Smith.
Visitation will be held Friday June 5 from 6-8 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday June 6 at 9:30 am. Both at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral home at Palms Memorial Park.
170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift can be made to Sarasota Humane Society.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
