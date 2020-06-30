Hornback, Alice Pauline
Nov. 14, 1940 - Jun 18, 2020
Born November 14, 1940 in Louisville, KY, Alice was the daughter of Joseph Paul Troutman and Gracie Agnes Daugherty. She is survived by husband of 62 years, Vernon T. "Ted" Hornback, daughter, Patricia Pogemiller (Chris), and sons, Vernon T. Hornback Jr. (Tammy) and Michael Hornback (Sheila); her 10 adoring grandchildren: Zach and Lindsay Pogemiller, Corinne Pogemiller Rosenberg, Leah Hornback McCollom, Vernon T. Hornback III, Shelby Hornback, Kelsey Hornback McCaslin, Carlie, Sydnie and Jacob Hornback; and her 6 great grandchildren: Ariah, Victor, Braedyn, Michaela, Jack, and Owen. Alice is also survived by her brother, Jim Ball, of Simi Valley, CA. She was predeceased by brothers, Joseph Troutman and David Borcherding.
While raising her three children, Alice earned a college degree from the University of Louisville. One of Alice's favorite shared pastimes with her husband Ted was researching their family's genealogy. Alice and Ted both were also very active in various genealogical societies. Ted was a past treasurer of the Sarasota chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and Alice an esteemed member-at-large for the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonists, U.S. Daughters of the War of 1812, and The Colonial Dames of the 17th Century. Alice also earned membership in the Colonial Dames of America, The Huguenot Society of Florida (Jean Calvin Chapter), Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, First Families of Kentucky, and as a gggrandchild of John Christian Church, earned the special honor of being a member of the Descendents of Washington's Army of Valley Forge.
After moving to Venice, FL in 1996, in addition to her genealogy research, Alice enjoyed playing mahjong with friends and creating beautiful hand-made greeting cards for the many special events of those close to her. Alice loved her family, and enjoyed hosting her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren during their countless visits to Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children at: http://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/donate
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.