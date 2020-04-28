|
|
Sutcliffe, Alice
Jun 16, 1927 - Apr 23, 2020
Alida "Alice" Gertrude Sutcliffe (nee Peters), 92, of Venice Florida died April 23, 2020 in her home. She was the dear wife of James E. Sutcliffe to whom she was married 66 years. Loving mother of James Jr. (Bernadette), Maryalice Sutcliffe DeCamp, Edward and Jacqueline Sutcliffe and the late Kevin and Robert Sutcliffe. Grandmother of Sarah and Caroline DeCamp. Sister of Geraldine, Mary, Pat and the late Catherine and Joan. Born in Philadelphia PA, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Peters. All who knew her cherished her kind and caring way, appreciated her love of reading, and were routinely treated to her infectious laugh and 1000-watt smile. Her personal warmth and love was shown in everything she did for her family. Alice taught her children the importance of determination, hard work and faith. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial contributions be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota FL 34238 or tidewellhospice.org
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020