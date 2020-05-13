Alicia N. Torres
2008 - 2020
Torres, Alicia N.
Oct 19, 2008 - May 8, 2020
Alicia N. Torres, 11, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 8, 2020. Services will be held at 11:30AM on May 16, 2020 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 170 Honere Ave, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 170 Honere Ave, Sarasota. Visitation on May 14, 2020 from 6 to 8PM.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
MAY
16
Service
11:30 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
