Torres, Alicia N.

Oct 19, 2008 - May 8, 2020

Alicia N. Torres, 11, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 8, 2020. Services will be held at 11:30AM on May 16, 2020 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 170 Honere Ave, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 170 Honere Ave, Sarasota. Visitation on May 14, 2020 from 6 to 8PM.



