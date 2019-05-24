|
Cappuccio
de Resende, Aline
Dec 25, 1968 - May 20, 2019
Aline Resende died in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on May 20, 2019 from complications of ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband, Christopher Winkler, and their ten year old son, Branson Winkler, of Asheville, North Carolina.
In her final days, Aline was lovingly cared for by her sisters, and is survived by a large extended family in Brazil. Aline is also survived by her mother and father-in-law, Sharon and David Winkler, and many close friends in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 24 to May 26, 2019