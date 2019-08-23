|
|
Boyd, Alistair (Floyd)
Feb. 11, 1957 - Aug. 21, 2019
Alistair (Floyd) Boyd, 62, of Venice Died August 21, 2019. He was born February 11, 1957 in Harare, Zimbabwe. He was a mechanic at PGT. Alistair is survived by his wife Von, sons Desmond and Mathew, also survived by the Boyd and Kelly families. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 5:00 PM at the North Jetty Pavilion. Memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Society. Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019