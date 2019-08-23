Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel - Venice
140 E. Venice Ave
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Resources
More Obituaries for Alistair Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alistair (Floyd) Boyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alistair (Floyd) Boyd Obituary
Boyd, Alistair (Floyd)
Feb. 11, 1957 - Aug. 21, 2019
Alistair (Floyd) Boyd, 62, of Venice Died August 21, 2019. He was born February 11, 1957 in Harare, Zimbabwe. He was a mechanic at PGT. Alistair is survived by his wife Von, sons Desmond and Mathew, also survived by the Boyd and Kelly families. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 5:00 PM at the North Jetty Pavilion. Memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Society. Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alistair's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now