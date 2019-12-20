|
|
Sanger, Allan
May 01, 1930 - December 14, 2019
Allan Morrow Sanger of Sarasota, born in East Orange, NJ on May 1, 1930, passed away surrounded by his family on December 14, 2019. Allan lived in New Jersey before moving to Sarasota in 1975 to start a family business. Before moving to Florida, Allan was a salesman and volunteer firefighter in Edison, NJ. Allan was the owner of Galaxy Chemical in Bradenton, FL. His business has supported not only his family, but created jobs and supported many other families in the area. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed the game into his early 80's. Allan was a member of Sahib Shriners of Sarasota. He enjoyed hosting his family and friends for barbeques, his favorite event was cooking corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick's Day parties each year.
He is survived by his loving family, including sons Richard (Ginger) Sanger, Robert Sanger, and Tim (Juliet) Sanger; daughters Kathleen Hegge and Mary Sanger Bell (Jack Henry); sister Karen Sanger (Red) McCarthy whom he and Lynn raised through her teen years; grandchildren Jesse Sanger, Ben Sanger, Elliot Sanger, Thomas Sanger, Ryan Bell, Paige Bell, Elizabeth Anastasi New and Melanie Gannon; great-grandchildren Daphne, Dean, Maddux, Violet and Keagan Sanger and Callie New; many nieces and nephews and so many dear friends. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn 'Lynn' Sanger, his parents Allan George Sanger and Florence Morrow Sanger. Funeral services will be private after the first of the year, and are being arranged by Robert Toale and Sons at Palms Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019