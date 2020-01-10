Home

Allan W. Noseworthy


1923 - 2020
Allan W. Noseworthy Obituary
Noseworthy, Allan W.
July 29, 1923 - December 15, 2019
This brings me to a heavy heart and very saddened to announce the passing of my loving friend of 12 years. He passed away under the loving care of those that knew him in the healthcare facilities. However knowing that he was 97 years, and had a wonderful and full life, the Lord called him so he would not have to suffer any longer.
Allan, not only had loving friends and family here in Florida, but also where he lived and was born in St. Johns Newfoundland, Canada, 1923, July 29. He loved all kinds of sport in Canada such as hockey, skating, enjoyed fly fishing, curling, football, and bowling. Allan bowled (3) 300 games during the same year. Allan was also a member of the Shriners for many years and was a (32) Degree Member. He also traveled around Europe, Canada, and the U.S.A. and many other countries too numerous to mention. His occupation was that of an engineer for years in practice 49.5, and worked for the telephone company which was that kind of industry or business.
He had 4 children by a previous marriage of which only one now exists, Karen Steck. Karen has one son, Scotty Steck, and a few grandchildren who loved their grandfather dearly. Allan's latest marriage was to Nell Marie Swishler who passed away in 2005 from Alzheimer's, and who suffered that dreadful disease for many years. Allan's last wish was to be cremated, with his ashes and Nell's to be together along with their little dog, Daisy, in St. Johns Newfoundland, Canada. I, Harriet Pearson, Allan's long-time friend of 12 years, will oblige.
God bless all of us and I pray we will meet again.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
