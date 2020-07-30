1/
Allan Werft
1937 - 2020
Werft, Allan
Sep 26, 1937 - Jul 28,2020
Allan Judson Werft, Sarasota, died July 28th, 2020, He was born September 26th, 1937 in Colver, PA, the son of Louise Smull Werft and August Rudolph Werft. He grew up in Uniontown, PA and earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Beginning his career with United States Steel Corporation, he then worked at Maxon Corporation before moving to A.F.Brock in Willoughby, OH. At the time of his retirement, he was owner and CEO of A.F. Brock.
With his wife, Sandy, and his daughter, Christine, he lived in Welch, WV, Crown Point, IN, Muncie, IN, Birmingham, MI and Chagrin Falls, OH, but they spent as much time as possible at their vacation home in Sarasota, enjoying boating and the beaches. In 1991 he and Sandy moved permanently to Sarasota. Allan served on the board of directors of the Siesta Key Utilities Authority, volunteered at Historic Spanish Point and was a member of the Longview Society and The Field Club.
Allan enjoyed opera, the adventures he and Sandy had on their many trips to Ireland, reading (especially James Joyce), bragging about his outstanding grandchildren, his dog Holly , and a good single malt Scotch or a Guinness. His friends enjoyed his clever wit and sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra Kern Werft, his daughter Christine Louise Conrad and her husband Don, of Cary, NC, his granddaughter Emma Alexandra Conrad of Winston-Salem, NC and his grandson Judson Lee Conrad of Charlotte, NC.
Memorials may be sent in his name to Underdog Rescue, Box 351, Bradenton, FL 34206 or to a charity of your choice.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
