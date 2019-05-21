Home

VanOverbeke, Allen Pryor
October 20, 1944 - May 17, 2019
Allen was born Oct. 20, 1944 to Louis and Virginia VanOverbeke and raised Dr. Allen Pryor VanOverbeke.
Allen Pryor VanOverbeke, well-known dentist, loving husband, father and grand-father and friend of many in the community, died May 17, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He was 74. He had practiced dentistry in Tampa for over 30 years before retiring and moving to Sarasota.
In Louisville, KY. he became an Eagle Scout and learned to be responsible at an early age as his father died when Allen was only 2 years old. That trait served him well as he graduated from his beloved University of Kentucky, then dental school and service in the U.S. Navy prior to starting his practice in Tampa in 1972.
Allen met his life-long love, Bonnie Buskirk while at UK. They married after graduation and had two children: Pryor (Amy) who succeeded Allen in the dental practice in Tampa and Todd, of Spokane, Washington. He enjoyed and adored his grandchildren; Sophie, Katelyn and Weston, to whom he was Papaw.
Allen was active in the First (Methodist) Church of Sarasota, and previously at the Temple Terrace Methodist Church in Tampa. He was an avid golfer and greatly enjoyed membership at Laurel Oak Country Club in Sarasota, and previously at Temple Palms Country Club in Tampa. Allen enjoyed most sports, especially tennis, but also scuba diving, snow skiing and hiking. As his friends will attest, he took great pride in his gardening and home remodeling skills. Since Allen flunked retirement, the VanOverbekes had recently moved to Crestview, FL, where Allen again practiced his beloved dentistry caring for an under-served community.
Funeral services will be held at First Methodist Church, Sarasota, at 11:00 on Friday, May 24, 2019. Parking is available at the State Street and Palm Avenue parking garages. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2019
