Edelman, Allis Ferguson
August 9, 1927 - December 19, 2019
Allis was born in Chicago. In 1938, she and her family moved to Longboat Key and Allis was enrolled in the one room school house at the north end of the key. She later graduated from Rosemary Hall in Greenwich, CT, Connecticut College in New London in addition to summer courses at the University of California, Berkeley.
Following college, Allis worked with famed photographer Edward Steichen, then director of photography at New York's Museum of Modern Art, during the Family of Man exhibition.
Later joining Time, Inc., she was strategically involved as a picture researcher. In 1966, she married Erwin Edelman who was on the editorial staff of the magazine. Both retired after 22 years at Time and purchased a home in Cornwall, CT.
After learning that there was a demand for a printer in Torrington, CT, the Edelman's decided to open Rainbow Press there in 1972. They sold their business in 1998 and moved to Plymouth Harbor in Sarasota.
Allis became very interested in genealogy after she accidentally discovered that she had several Mayflower lines. She went on numerous research tours in the United States and abroad with the Mayflower Society and the New England Historic Genealogical Society in Boston where she also served a term on their board.
For Allis, a memorable travel occasion was when she flew from London to New York in three hours as a passenger on the British Concorde supersonic jet.
Interesting activities and worldwide travel filled the pages of the Edelman's lives. Erwin was a dedicated fly fisherman and many vacations consisted of trips to Montana, Alaska, New Zealand, Scotland, and many other places.
Allis is survived by her husband, Erwin Edelman and her brother, Arthur Ferguson.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019