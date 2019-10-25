|
|
Greene, Allison
Oct 2, 1945 - Oct 24, 2019
Allison Greene of Sarasota, FL passed away on October 24, 2019 at the age of 74. A loving and supportive mother and grandmother - Granny Annie. With a big heart, boundless empathy and silly humor she was a good friend to many. Her adventuresome spirit took her hang-gliding, race-car driving, and traveling the entire United States. In addition to her work in management, Allison pursed interests in politics, history, religions, cultures, the arts and the environment. She served as lay pastor, on the church council, and coordinated anything involving food and fun at Trinity Episcopal in Escondido, CA. Allison was preceded in death by her mother Martha Anne Riley (Moore) and James Gilson Riley. She is survived by her son Yves-Alain Gonnet (Karen Gonnet) and daughter, Michelle Greene (Frank Bellanger), grandchildren Riley Gonnet (Maria), Parker Gonnet and sister Sue O'Callaghan. Her family is eternally grateful for the life she gave and shared with them.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019