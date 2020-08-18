1/1
Alma Marven
1929 - 2020
Marven, Alma
Sep 8, 1929 - Jul 31, 2020
Alma M Marven, age 90, of Sarasota passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. She was born September 8, 1929 to Joseph Koenig and Rose Mische in Planina (Slovenia) in former Yugoslavia.
Alma attended elementary and high school in Slovenia. In her early 20's, she immigrated to the United States where she later proudly became a U.S. citizen. She moved to Sarasota in 1988 from Brewster, NY. One that loved clothing and jewelry, she was always interested in fashion trends. Alma was genuinely concerned about family and friends and cherished the times spent with them. She loved flowers and plants and often enjoyed walking at the neighborhood park.
Those left behind to cherish her memory will remember her as very kind and generous as well as a beautiful person inside and out. Alma is survived by her two daughters, Elaine Avery (Mike) and Caroline Slowik (Joe); son, Bill Marven; granddaughter, Rene Marven; two grandsons, Tom and Lou Marven; brother, Walter Koenig; and sister, Zita Seunig.
Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Marven; son, Louis Marven, Jr.; parents, Joseph Koenig and Rose Mische; and sister, Margie Loser.
A catholic funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church with interment to follow at Manasota Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com for the Marven family.



Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
