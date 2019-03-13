|
|
|
Neal, Alma
Aug 22, 1942 - Mar 5, 2019
Alma Neal, 76, of Bradenton, FL, died on Mar 5, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday March 15, 2019, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Baptist Church, 2410 4th Ave E, Palmetto, FL with interment to follow in Ellenton. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More