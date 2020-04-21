|
Spurlin, Alma ("Kelly")
Mar 19, 1928 - Apr 8, 2020
Alma Kelly Spurlin, born in Detroit Michigan died after 92 years of an energy filled life. Her fight against cancer dominated the last seven years of her life. She passed away quietly after spending time with her son, two daughters and husband.
In the 1940's Alma married Phil Jack Kelly and raised a family, first in Wayne Michigan, then in Plymouth Michigan. She was a beautiful, loving and dedicated Mother throughout her lifetime. Alma later returned to the workforce in Wayne Michigan where she worked as a secretary for the Wayne-Westland School District.
After having been widowed, Alma relocated to Sarasota, Florida where she pursued her real estate license and began what became a long and successful career in real estate. Over the years she worked for many prominent organizations in various capacities.
In 1985 "Kelly", as she was known in Sarasota, married Dr. Warren Spurlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. They had first met in Wayne, Michigan when they both worked for the Wayne-Westland School District. She and Warren had a loving and happy life together, as both a married couple and "best friends" as they enjoyed the beach, their kids, dear friends and traveling.
Alma was the mother of three very close and adoring children, Tim, Bridget and Aprill (Kelly) Pappas, married to Charles Pappas, M.D. Through them Alma had 2 grandchildren, Elizabeth and Alex, 3 step grandchildren, Evan, Angela and Chrysten and 5 great step grandchildren, Charlie, Wes, Teddy, George and Liam.
Kelly maintained a warm relationship with Warren's children Julie Hanes and Bill Spurlin.
She will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Goodwill of Sarasota, Florida. www.ExperienceGoodwill.org
A private memorial will be held for the family at a later time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020