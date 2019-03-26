|
Haidet, Alta Mae
October 15, 1929 - March 23, 2019
Alta Mae Haidet, 89, of Sarasota, formerly of North Canton, Ohio, died March 23, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Haidet is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Howard and daughter, Debra. Survivors include five sons, Greg (Kathy) of Dublin, Ohio, Jeff of Sarasota, Brad (Ruth) of Rocky River, Ohio, Scott (Julie) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Chris of Plano, Texas, and 14 grandchildren and 3 greatgrandchildren. She was incredibly dedicated to her family as a mother and a wife.
Alta was born in Fremont, Ohio, on October 15, 1929, and lived most of her life in North Canton, Ohio. Alta and husband Howard moved to Siesta Key in the early '90s after vacationing there for over 20 years.
Alta was a volunteer at Aultman Hospital and an active member of St. Paul's Church while in North Canton, Ohio. She was a volunteer at Bay Village Community in Sarasota where she resided the past 4 years. Her greatest reward was her dedication and love to her family and friends. Alta enjoyed colorful flowering plants - with orchids being her favorite. She also was an avid reader and had a sweet tooth. She was particularly fond of dark chocolate. Alta took great pride in her appearance and always looked amazing.
A passage from a poem Alta was fond of: "I won't be far away, for life goes on. So if you need me, call and I will come. Though you can't see or touch me, I'll be near. And if you listen with your heart, you'll hear all of my love around you soft and clear".
In lieu of flowers, Alta's family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Capital Campaign, 5934 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota, FL 34242. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Gulf Gate Chapel is caring for arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019