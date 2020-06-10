Or Copy this URL to Share

Harrell, Altamese "Puffy"

Oct 4, 1934 - Jun 3, 2020

Altamese "Puffy" Harrell, 85, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 3, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Jun 13, 2020 at Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Baptist Church, 2410 4th Avenue E., Palmetto. Interment will be 1:00 PM, Jun 15, 2020, at Mansion Memorial Park, Ellenton. Visitation will be held Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home.



