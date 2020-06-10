Altamese "Puffy" Harrell
1934 - 2020-06-03
Harrell, Altamese "Puffy"
Oct 4, 1934 - Jun 3, 2020
Altamese "Puffy" Harrell, 85, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 3, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Jun 13, 2020 at Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Baptist Church, 2410 4th Avenue E., Palmetto. Interment will be 1:00 PM, Jun 15, 2020, at Mansion Memorial Park, Ellenton. Visitation will be held Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
