Altamese K. Rollins Harrell
Rollins Harrell, Altamese K.
Oct 4, 1934 - Jun 3, 2020
Altamese K. Rollins Harrell, 85, of Palmetto, Florida, died on Jun 3, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday@ Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Baptist Church with Interment in Skyway Memorial Gardens on Monday at Visitation: 6-8pm @ Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Baptist Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
