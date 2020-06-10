Or Copy this URL to Share

Rollins Harrell, Altamese K.

Oct 4, 1934 - Jun 3, 2020

Altamese K. Rollins Harrell, 85, of Palmetto, Florida, died on Jun 3, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday@ Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Baptist Church with Interment in Skyway Memorial Gardens on Monday at Visitation: 6-8pm @ Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Baptist Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.



