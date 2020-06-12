Altamese K. Rollins Harrell
Rollins Harrell,
Altamese K.
Oct 4, 1934 - Jun 3, 2020

Altamese K. Rollins Harrell, 85, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 3, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday@ Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Baptist Church With Interment in Skyway Memorial Gardens on Monday at Visitation: 6-8 pm Friday @ Chandler's Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
JUN
13
Service
01:00 PM
Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Baptist Church
JUN
15
Interment
01:00 PM
Mansion Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
