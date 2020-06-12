Or Copy this URL to Share

Altamese K. Rollins Harrell, 85, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 3, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday@ Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Baptist Church With Interment in Skyway Memorial Gardens on Monday at Visitation: 6-8 pm Friday @ Chandler's Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.



