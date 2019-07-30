|
Mullins, Altheda
Aug 31, 1929 - Jul 25, 2019
Altheda "Theda" Mullins, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019. Theda was born August 31, 1929 in Lookout, KY. Theda moved to Sarasota, Fl in 1963. She enjoyed working on her famous crafts and vacationing in North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her son, Rick Mullins and daughter-in-law Barbara Mullins. Theda is survived by her daughter Cynthia Ernst (Tom) of Bradenton, Fl, her beloved grandchildren Joe Ernst (Erin), Kristin Richardson (Hardie), Josh Allison (Carrie), Daniel Mullins, along with her 8 great-grandchildren. Friends and loved ones are invited to join in the celebration of her life on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The National Cremation Society located at 2990 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Fl 34239. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 30 to July 31, 2019