Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Altheda Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Altheda Mullins


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Altheda Mullins Obituary
Mullins, Altheda
Aug 31, 1929 - Jul 25, 2019
Altheda "Theda" Mullins, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019. Theda was born August 31, 1929 in Lookout, KY. Theda moved to Sarasota, Fl in 1963. She enjoyed working on her famous crafts and vacationing in North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her son, Rick Mullins and daughter-in-law Barbara Mullins. Theda is survived by her daughter Cynthia Ernst (Tom) of Bradenton, Fl, her beloved grandchildren Joe Ernst (Erin), Kristin Richardson (Hardie), Josh Allison (Carrie), Daniel Mullins, along with her 8 great-grandchildren. Friends and loved ones are invited to join in the celebration of her life on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The National Cremation Society located at 2990 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Fl 34239. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Altheda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now