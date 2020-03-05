|
|
Stewart, Alton (Al) Lamond
Sep 11, 1933 - Feb 16, 2020
Alton (Al) Lamond Stewart, 86, went home to his Lord and Savior on February 16, 2020. He died peacefully at Angels Sr. Living, Sarasota, Florida.
He was born September 11, 1933, in Groesbeck, Texas, to John Wesley and Mildred Marie Stewart. Later, the Stewarts moved to White Oak, where young Alton was raised. He attended White Oak High School, where he played football and was graduated in 1952. Going on to the University of North Texas in Denton, he graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Industrial Arts degree and permanent State of Texas Teaching Certificate. He taught industrial arts for a time, but ultimately gravitated towards the challenges of sales and marketing. He then spent the majority of his professional life with various companies, one of which took him to Sarasota. There he met and married Diane, the love of his life.
Al was a gifted creative who enjoyed many hobbies. He loved making things and could envision even before the outset what a completed project would look like. He taught himself woodcarving and left behind his wonderful carvings. Learning from a friend how to work with melted down gold, he made several beautiful pieces of jewelry. He was a passionate animal lover, always with a dog in his life. He also loved football and wrestling, having done both at one time or another. He had earned his private pilot's license and enjoyed flying his Cessna 172 around the state. Al enjoyed everyone he met. He was a good conversationalist and a good listener. Friends and others often sought his advice. Finally, he loved Florida, but he was always proud to say he was a Texan.
Al loved his family. He is survived by Diane, his wife of 51 years; two sons, Nelson Ray Stewart (Debbie) of Aransas Pass, TX, and Kyle Nance of Quitman, TX; a brother, Kenneth David Stewart (Janie) of Southlake, TX; 4 nephews; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and lastly, his beloved rescue dog, Jasper.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mildred Marie and John Wesley Stewart, and sisters, Mary Colleen Stewart and Becky Jeanette Stewart.
The memorial service is 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory and sent to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, 34238 or to the , 6320 Venture Drive, Suite 200, Lakewood Ranch, 34202.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020