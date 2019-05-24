|
Balaban, MD, Alvin B. (Owl)
July 6, 1924 - March 14, 2019
Survived by Barbara, his wife of 70 years; 3 children: Bob (Irene), Scott (aka Jeff Balaban), Julie (Alan), 5 granchildren: Sarah, Emily, Samantha, David and Rachel and loving cousins and in-laws.
At Al's request we stopped his treatments when he became too ill to handle them. To his family and friends he had given strong love, free rein and support to act on their desires and life styles; and to help people trying to affect changes in some of societies' deleterious systems. Al was very appreciated for his wit, kindness, support and keen intelligence and of course, his jokes and wonderful culinary skills.
A draftee during World War II, Al served as a combat medic in the Battle of the Bulge, crossed the Rhine under heavy fire and was discharged with a bronze star medal. He attended Townsend Harris High School in New York City, graduated Phi Beta Kappa from NYU, got his M.D. from the Downstate College of Medicine, in Brooklyn, N.Y., interned at the Staten Island Public Health Hospital, had a psychiatric residency at the Bronx VA Hospital and from 1954 to 1996. He also served as a psychiatric consultant at L.I. Jewish Hospital, various local colleges, the Great Neck Public Schools; Medical Director of Peninsula Counseling Center on L.I. and a founding Board member of the Human Growth Foundation.
His intelligence, kindness, morality, support, memory, loving nature, hearty laughter - as well as his cooking and his jokes - are sorely missed and lovingly remembered.
Memorial contributions to the Project.org or the Plymouth Harbor Foundation would honor his life.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 24 to May 26, 2019