Franson, Alvin
January 22, 1940 - April 23. 2019
Alvin L. Franson, 79, of Venice, passed away on April 23, 2019, with his two sons, Scott and Todd at his side.
Alvin was born January 22, 1940, to Helge and Emma (Nelson) Franson of Jamestown, NY and graduated from Jamestown High School. Upon being awarded a Scholarship to the Navy Officer Candidate School, he went to Kansas University where he was commissioned as an Ensign and continued on to specialize as an Electronic Engineer in Advanced Communications. After marrying Alice Marie Guignon of Bemus Point, NY, in June of 1964, he served his country aboard the Naval Destroyer the USS Walke in the Tonkin Gulf supporting operations in Vietnam. His Navy service then took him to Long Beach, Hawaii - where he served on the USS Prairie in Pearl Harbor - San Diego – where his first son Scott Alan was born – and Monterey – where he completed his post-graduate studies and attained a master's in electrical engineering. He was next stationed at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, where his second son Todd Gregory was born. In 1971 the family moved to Esher, Surrey UK, where as a Lieutenant Commander Al was stationed at the Department of the Navy Electronic Systems Command in London. Upon return to the states he worked on Naval communications at Cheltenham, MD, Crystal City, and the Pentagon. He retired as a Commander in 1985, having earned the Vietnam Service Medal, The National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Surface Warfare Qualification Badge. After his retirement, he went on to form a successful communications firm.
In the mid 90s Al married Sharon Giordano and retired to the Shenandoah valley with a gorgeous view of the river and Skyline Drive where they lived for many years before moving to Venice, FL.
Al loved golf, both playing and watching it, basketball, laughter, humor (mostly dirty), slapstick films, and his dogs Bogey, Dude, and Baby.
He is survived by his sons Scott Franson of NC, Todd Franson and his husband Collin Ingraham of MD; his sister Sonja Pascatore and husband Peter of NY, his brothers Milton Franson and wife Winnie of NY, Roy Franson and wife Linda of CA, and his former wife Alice Guignon Franson of VA.
We would like to invite people in the Florida area to his service on Friday, May 10, at 11:00am in the Farley Funeral Home located on 265 S. Nokomis Ave. in Venice, Florida.
An internment will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
There will also be a service for friends and family later in Jamestown, NY.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2019