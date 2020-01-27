|
|
Hyman, Alvin
Jan. 27, 1928 - Jan.23, 2020
Alvin Hyman, 91, of Sarasota, Florida, originally from St. Louis Missouri, passed away January 23, 2020. Alvin moved to Sarasota in 2009. He is survived by his loving wife Irene, beloved son Glenn, daughter-in-law Dina, precious grandchildren Jacob and Shawn, and brother Morton, and was an uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Alvin served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserves. He will be laid to rest with military honors at 10:30 am Thursday, January 30th at Sarasota National Cemetery, with a luncheon following services at the Heritage Oaks Country Club, 4800 Chase Oaks Dr, Sarasota. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Gulf gate Chapel is caring for arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020