Shilzneck, Amber Elise
Oct 17, 1980 - May 1, 2020
Amber Elise Shilzneck, 39, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 1, 2020. on Memorial Services will be held at a later Date Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020.