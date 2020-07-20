1/1
Amber Elizabeth Ralls Tauber
1948 - 2020
Tauber, Amber Elizabeth Ralls
Apr 19, 1948 - Jul 15, 2020
A little magic left the world on July 15th with Amber Ralls Tauber, 72, of Nokomis, Florida. Born in Cincinnati as the third generation Amber, she moved to Columbus, later graduating from Brookhaven HS in 1966. She attended OSU and CCAD, then pursued a career as a graphic designer and art director until the birth of her son, Max. Energetic and endlessly creative, she was a delightful mother and invaluable support and inspiration for her husband as he founded and directed Logan Elm Press. At the breakfast table or perched on a piano, she dazzled listeners with ballads and show tunes in perfect pitch. Amber is survived by her son, Max and her husband Bob, along with an army of devoted friends and family who will love and miss her forever.

