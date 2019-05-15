Home

Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Light of the World International Church
3809 Chapel Dr.
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Amber Nicole Jenkins


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amber Nicole Jenkins Obituary
Jenkins,
Amber Nicole
February 8, 1985 - May 8, 2019
Amber Nicole Jenkins, 34, born February 8, 1985 passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 8, 2019 visitation will be private; services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 At Light of the World International Church, 3809 Chapel Dr. Sarasota, Fl. Survivors include: her parents and Andre LeRoy Jenkins Jr. and Diane G. Jenkins ; 3 Children: Marcus A. Jenkins Maestre, Shawn R. Jenkins Maestre and Ja'Miyah Rosier-Jenkins; and a host of other relatives. Arrangements entrusted to Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2019
