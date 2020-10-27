SORENSON, Amber
Oct 13, 1985 - Oct 18, 2020
Amber Jaime Sorenson, 35, moved on to her next spiritual destination in the early morning
hours of Sunday, October 18th, 2020. Amber was a fiercely loved Mother, Daughter, Sister,
Aunt, Niece, Granddaughter and friend.
Amber is survived by her Son Devendra Green, her partner Maxwell Green, Mother Sally
DeWitt, Father Scott Sorenson and his wife Denise, her Siblings: Victoria DeWitt, Tyler
Sorenson, Jasmine Sorenson, Amanda Golden and husband Devon, Brijony Sorenson,
Christian DeWitt, and Sara DeWitt. Her Nieces and Nephew: Josephine DeWtt, Tyler Golden,
and Arya Golden. Also her Uncles David and Eric DeWitt, and their wives Cathy and Cheryl, and cousins Eric and Cara DeWitt.
She was born in Sarasota Florida, October 13th, 1985. She grew up there, and then her
adventurous spirit, her family, and love of exploration would take her to live in many places
across the country. She called many places home, some of which were Tennessee, New York
City, Philadelphia, Texas, and Oregon. She had a captivating presence that naturally drew
people to her, and was a beloved friend to so many she has met along the way.
Amber was brilliant, funny, creative, and true to herself. She had a love for crafting, writing,
music, tattoo work, art, political activism, and all things paranormal. She loved animals,
especially her dog Violet who she had for 12 years, and she rarely was seen without.
Nothing was more abundantly clear than the love and devotion Amber had for her Son. She
adored him with every fiber of her being. Their connection was special and she lived each day
for Devendra. We know she will always be with him, and part of her is still with us, through him.
Amber was the oldest of 8 siblings. Victoria, Tyler, Jasmine, Amanda, Brijony, Christian, and
Sara. She was far more than a sister and friend to them, but also a confidant, and a beacon of
light in all seasons of their lives. She was encouraging, nurturing, and tough. She helped mold
them all in unique ways, and always encouraged them to be free thinkers.
There is no arrangement of words that could describe how truly special she was, how much she
was loved, and how hard her absence is felt. While we grieve her loss, we are so lucky to have
had her here. To know her was a gift. As we prepare to say our goodbyes, we know she is still
with us everyday. Her bright light and amazing spirit will shine on forever.
Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W William Cannon Dr. in Austin. Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 PM. Share memories and condolences at www.cookwaldenforestoaks.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in benefit of Amber's son Devendra Green be sent to Attorney Dave Evans Trustee, 2601 Cattlemen Rd Suite 503 Sarasota, FL 34232.
Arrangements by Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W William Cannon Dr., Austin, TX 78749. 512-892-1172