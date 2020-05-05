Vasquez, Amelia Valduvin
Aug 26, 1934 - Apr 23, 2020
Amelia Valduvin Vasquez, 85, of Sarasota, FL, died on Apr 23, 2020. at this time no services are planned. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes.
Aug 26, 1934 - Apr 23, 2020
Amelia Valduvin Vasquez, 85, of Sarasota, FL, died on Apr 23, 2020. at this time no services are planned. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020.