Graden, Amelia W.
May 13, 1929 - October 6, 2019
Amelia ("Nena") Graden, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away in her sleep on October 6, 2019. She was 90 years old.
Born in Florence, Alabama on May 13, 1929, Nena is survived by her son, Lee Graden and his wife Lisa, two grandchildren, Christopher Graden and Sarah Cover, five great-grandsons, and her sister, Marilyn Wilson. She was predeceased by her oldest son, Joseph Graden, in 2008.
Nena was a 1950 honors graduate of the University of Alabama, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She was married for 64 years to Joseph C. Graden, who died on November 17, 2015. They travelled all over the world and lived in Mexico City, Belfast, Northern Ireland and Melbourne, Australia.
Nena spoke fluent Spanish and was a tireless volunteer at hospitals in Belfast, Melbourne and in Akron, Ohio. She was active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Dunedin, Florida, where she lived before moving to Sarasota. She was a wizard bridge player and excellent golfer, winning many tournaments at clubs in Akron, OH, Northern Ireland, Australia and Palm Harbor, FL.
Above all, Nena was a loving wife and mother and sister and a wonderful friend to the many people who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew United Church of Christ, 6908 Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019