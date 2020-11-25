1/1
Amy Erin Locke
1968 - 2020
Sep 20, 1968 - Nov 20, 2020
Amy Erin Locke passed suddenly from this earthly life on Friday, Nov 20th, 2020 in Nokomis, FL. Amy was the beautiful daughter of Perry D. and Winnie W. Locke of Oxford, FL. Amy was predeceased by Perry, Winnie, her stepmother Meryl Locke and stepbrother Carlee Tillman.
Amy was a loving, funny, and devoted mother to her two sons, Nathan Miller of Parker, CO and Curtis Miller of Cape Coral, FL. She is survived by her son Nathan, his wife Rebecca, her two sweet granddaughters, Regina and Margo, and her son Curtis. Also, surviving Amy are her siblings Steven Locke, Dennis Locke, Kathy Howton, Kay Caruthers, Jeff Locke, stepbrother Gordon Tillman and numerous nieces & nephews.
During her life, Amy was a nurse and interior designer. She was highly creative and loved to create beauty in her surroundings. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Amy in her hometown of Oxford, FL in January 2021 when current conditions allow.

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
