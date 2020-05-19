Francis, Amy Pearl
Jun 30, 1930 - May 15, 2020
Amy Pearl Francis, 89, of Port Charlotte, FL, died on May 15, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on May 22, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel
Published in Herald Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020.