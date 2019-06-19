|
|
Chomyk, Anastasia
Mar 3, 1923 - Jun 16, 2019
Anastasia Chomyk, of Venice, FL passed away on June 16, 2019. She was 96. Anastasia was born on Mar. 3, 1923 in Kharkiw Oblast, Ukraine to Ahrepynia and Ivan Riznyk. Loving mother to her children, Michael Chomyk, Natalie Chomyk Daniels, and Daria (Rod) Nafziger; kind and nurturing grandmother to Heather Daniels, Tony (Jen) Chomyk, Will Bean, Michelle (Patrick) Arch, and Jonathan Bean; and loving great grandmother to Adrian Bean, Michael Chomyk, and Anastasia Arch. Anastasia was active in the CYM, The Ukrainian Women's League, and at St Marys Ukrainian Catholic Church. She was a survivor of the Holodomor, Genocide in Ukraine from 1932 to 1933. She was one of the last survivors of this atrocity. She will always be remembered by her family and friends as a kind, generous and loving individual. A Visitation will be held on Fri, Jun 21 from 1-3PM at Farley Funeral Homes & Crematory, 265 S. Nokomis Ave, Venice, FL. Panachyda will take place at 2PM. A Service will take place the following day, Sat, Jun 22 beginning at 9AM at St Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 7890 W Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291 followed by a Graveside Service at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Rd, Venice, FL 34293. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either Tidewell Hospice or Holodomor.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 19 to June 20, 2019