Booker, Andre S.

Apr 9, 1970 - Jul 16, 2020

Andre S. Booker, 50, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jul. 16, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Jul. 24, 2020. Services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., Jul. 25, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements held by Jones Funeral Home.

Andre leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Andrea Snipes-Booker, Alexis Snipes-Booker and Amari Booker; son, Andre Snipes-Booker; mother, Nancy Booker; sisters, Renee Booker-Jones, Pamela Booker, and Marie Booker; brothers, Johnny Booker and William Booker; 4 grandchildren.



