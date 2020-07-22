1/1
Andre S. Booker
1970 - 2020
{ "" }
Booker, Andre S.
Apr 9, 1970 - Jul 16, 2020
Andre S. Booker, 50, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jul. 16, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Jul. 24, 2020. Services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., Jul. 25, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements held by Jones Funeral Home.
Andre leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Andrea Snipes-Booker, Alexis Snipes-Booker and Amari Booker; son, Andre Snipes-Booker; mother, Nancy Booker; sisters, Renee Booker-Jones, Pamela Booker, and Marie Booker; brothers, Johnny Booker and William Booker; 4 grandchildren.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
JUL
25
Service
01:00 PM
Palms Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Jackson
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debra Wardell
Friend
July 22, 2020
Andre you will truly be missed by your family in St Pete. Love, Donna Collier (Patty) and family...My Sincere Condolences to your entire family and friends...
Donna Collier
