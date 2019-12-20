|
|
Lehoczky, Andreas
Mar. 30, 1962 - Dec. 11, 2019
Andreas K.N. Lehoczky, age 57, of Palmetto, FL, passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2019. He was born in Oslo, Norway where he received his elementary and most of his high school education. He finished his last year of high school in Pullman, WA, and continued with his college studies in Milwaukee. He served in the US Marine Corps. Upon being honorably discharged, he joined the family business, LEC.
From his earliest years, Andreas had an intense interest in animals and their well being. As an adult he had many horses and dogs, several of them rescued animals. His loyalty to his human and animal friends reached beyond state borders.
Andreas is survived by his daughter Boglarka; parents Kalman and Melinda Lehoczky; sister Dorothy Harton; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Military burial will be held on January 3rd 2020 at 2:30 PM in the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please offer your donations to the US Wounded Veterans Organization (https://www.dav.org/).
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019