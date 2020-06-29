Garcia, Andrew "Andy"
Mar 24, 1936 - Jun 26, 2020
Andrew "Andy" Garcia, 84, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.
Mar 24, 1936 - Jun 26, 2020
Andrew "Andy" Garcia, 84, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.