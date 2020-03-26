Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Flock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Joseph Flock


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Joseph Flock Obituary
Flock, Andrew Joseph
Feb 2, 1923 - Mar 21, 2020
Andrew Joseph Flock, age 96, of Venice, FL, passed away on March 21, 2020. He was born in New York City to Josef and Rosina Flock on February 2, 1923 and came to Venice from the Bronx 38 years ago. He served in the US Army from 1941 – 1945 as a tank gunner in the 13th Armored Division. Andy was an NYPD patrolman, retiring in 1971.
Andy was past president of NYPD 1013 Club of Manatee and Sarasota; a member of the American Legion, Venice Post; the VFW, Venice Post and the 13th Armored Association.
Surviving family members include his wife of 69 years, Eileen (nee Soucy), whom he married on October 1, 1950; daughter Deborah Flock; sons Andrew Flock and wife Iylin; Michael Flock, and Mark Flock; grandchildren Lisa Dowd, Andrea Lyn Flock, Matthew Andrew Flock , Deidre Portner, Evon Saavedra, Rochele Eldredge and Jay Amman.
Services will be scheduled at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. To share a memory of Andy or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -