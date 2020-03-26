|
|
Flock, Andrew Joseph
Feb 2, 1923 - Mar 21, 2020
Andrew Joseph Flock, age 96, of Venice, FL, passed away on March 21, 2020. He was born in New York City to Josef and Rosina Flock on February 2, 1923 and came to Venice from the Bronx 38 years ago. He served in the US Army from 1941 – 1945 as a tank gunner in the 13th Armored Division. Andy was an NYPD patrolman, retiring in 1971.
Andy was past president of NYPD 1013 Club of Manatee and Sarasota; a member of the American Legion, Venice Post; the VFW, Venice Post and the 13th Armored Association.
Surviving family members include his wife of 69 years, Eileen (nee Soucy), whom he married on October 1, 1950; daughter Deborah Flock; sons Andrew Flock and wife Iylin; Michael Flock, and Mark Flock; grandchildren Lisa Dowd, Andrea Lyn Flock, Matthew Andrew Flock , Deidre Portner, Evon Saavedra, Rochele Eldredge and Jay Amman.
Services will be scheduled at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. To share a memory of Andy or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020