Preston, Andrew Roe
Jan. 7, 1956 - April 10, 2019
Andrew Roe Preston, 63, died suddenly April 10, 2019, saddening and shocking everyone who knew and loved the man with a heart -- and voice -- of gold. Andy forever will be missed by his mother Barbara, his sister Amanda, his nephews Hunter and Preston, his niece Arden and his longtime girlfriend Amy. His laugh, his look and his rock-'n'-roll lifestyle will carry on in the souls of all of those he left behind.
A celebration in remembrance of Andy will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. April 28, 2019, at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way in West Palm Beach. Donations in Andy's honor can be made to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall or a .
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019