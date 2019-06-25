Home

Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of the Redeemer
222 S Palm Ave
Sarasota, FL
Preston, Andrew Roe
Jan 7, 1956 - Apr 10, 2019
Andrew Roe Preston, 63, died suddenly April 10, 2019, saddening and shocking everyone who knew and loved the man with a heart -- and voice -- of gold. Andy graced the radio waves in Florida, with that voice for over 30 years, sharing his endless knowledge, and experiences of Rock N' Roll, with us all! Andy forever will be missed by his mother Barbara, his sister Amanda, his nephews Hunter and Preston, his niece Arden and his longtime girlfriend Amy. His laugh, his look and his rock-'n'-roll lifestyle will carry on in the souls of all of those he left behind. A celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 11:30AM at Church of the Redeemer at 222 S Palm Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236. It will be followed by the internment of his ashes in the St. Francis Garden at Redeemer. There will be fellowship in the Parish Hall following the Internment. Anyone who knew, and loved Andy are welcome.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 25 to June 26, 2019
